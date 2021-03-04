And, as of this week, Wing has achieved that goal.

"Penn State's always been pretty far so I could only come up to games every once in a while, but it was one of those schools that I'd want to have an offer from."

"It's been a dream of mine to play in a White Out game," Wing said in a recent phone interview. "I think that's every kid's dream.

The three-star 2022 defensive end out of Wilmington, Del., said he's wanted to go to Penn State ever since he was young.

Micah Wing didn't grow up in Pennsylvania, but even as a kid, Penn State was on his mind.

Penn State extended an offer on Tuesday, becoming the sixth Power Five school to do so. For Wing, it was a special moment.

"It felt like my hard work has finally paid off," he said. "Like I said before, it's always been like a dream school. It's pretty much a lot of recruits' dream school to go to. With God blessing me with the opportunity to receive an offer from that school, I was really amazed. I was excited. I was overwhelmed. I mean, my thoughts were all over the place."

Wing, who plays his high school football at Salesianum School, said he hadn't been necessarily expecting the offer, but he had figured that after Virginia Tech offered him a scholarship on Monday others would soon come.

The Hokies and Nittany Lions are among the schools currently recruiting Wing the hardest, he said, along with Kansas, Boston College and Rutgers. He also holds offers from Kent State and Temple.

Despite the recruiting dead period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wing said he's been to Penn State games before, having watched the Nittany Lions take on Rutgers and Michigan.

Still, he's hoping to take visits once the dead period ends.

"I already know Penn State's a great school," Wing said. "I definitely think I could make a decision without any visits. But, if the dead period ends up ending then I definitely want to get up there on a visit."

Wing said he's been talking with members of Penn State's staff since this time last year, and feels he's had enough time to build a relationship with the staff, specifically graduate assistant Deion Barnes and defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

As for his style of play, Wing kept it simple. He's a pure edge rusher.

"I'm going to get after that quarterback and I'm going to get him by any means regardless," he said. "Whatever's in my way, I'm going to figure out a way to get past it, you know? Whether I've got to smack them on their chin or I've got to be elusive and get around them and get to that quarterback."