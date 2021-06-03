2022 DB Raleigh Collins previews this weekend's Whiteout Camp

Class of 2022 defensive back Raleigh Collins is among the prospects slated to attend Penn State's Whiteout Camp this weekend. Collins — who attends Philadelphia's Neumann-Goretti high school — received an offer from the Penn State staff back in May of 2020, and is one of several of 2022 prospects the staff encouraged to attend camp this summer. "I was on the phone with coach [James] Franklin and coach [Anthony] Poindexter and another recruiter at Penn State, and they really wanted me to come to this White Out camp on the sixth," Collins said. "I was like, 'Why not?' I booked a hotel for Saturday. I'm going to drive up there Saturday afternoon, maybe look around campus, take a tour or something, and then go to camp on Sunday."

Collins said he's looking forward to getting one-on-one work with the Penn State staff, an opportunity that he'll surely get because of the select nature of the camp. Rivals lists Collins as a cornerback, but he said the Nittany Lions are recruiting him to play safety. He currently stands at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds. "I'm lengthy and I'm really physical," Collins said. "So that's why some schools have been looking at me as a hybrid safety outside-backer type deal." Collins described himself as a "zone corner," but he's been working on his man coverage technique with former NFL defensive back Brandon Bing, and he's hoping to use this weekend's camp as a chance to demonstrate those improvements. "I definitely want to prove how I've gotten better at man coverage and my top-end speed," Collins said. "I've been working with Brandon Bing, and he's got me right."