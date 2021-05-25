East Orange, N.J., Ath. Kyle Louis confirmed recently that he’ll attend Penn State’s Whiteout Camp in less than two weeks from now, June 6.

A three-star prospect, Louis has been on Penn State’s radar for a few months now, and there’s no shortage of interest going both ways. The goal is to not only bond with the coaches, but also show them just how high his ceiling is.

“I want to work with their coaches, get to know their coaches more,” Louis said. “They’ve been talking with me a good amount and I like Coach [Anthony] Poindexter a lot. I want to show them what I can do, but also get a feel for what they're like.'

