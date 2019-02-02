Penn State picked up its first Class of 2021 commitment Saturday in wide receiver Dont'e Thornton.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 174 pounds, Thornton has been leaning towards the Lions for months now. This weekend's visit was already his fifth to University Park since June 2018. However, it was still a bit of a surprise that he made this move already, especially considering the fact that many of the nation's best were beginning to show interest.

Just over a week ago, Ohio State offered. Some other notable schools include Maryland, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia. However, the Nittany Lions were too good to pass up.

"I committed because I feel very comfortable here. It's a great family atmosphere and I have built a strong relationship with the whole coaching staff, so I knew it was meant to be," said Thornton.

This past season, Thornton totaled 860 yards receiving on 40 receptions. He also scored 10 touchdowns. He spoke with assistant Tyler Bowen the most throughout his recruitment, but his relationship with new wide receiver coach Gerad Parker is already strong.

"Coach Parker is a great man, in my opinion," he said. "When I first met him, he was completely honest, telling me about his personal life and not just his life as a coach. That really meant a lot to me."

We'll have more on Thornton's commitment soon!

