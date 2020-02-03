2021 Rivals100 OL Nolan Rucci entering pivotal stage of his recruitment
His recruitment started early but that doesn’t mean 2021 Rivals100 prospect Nolan Rucci is rushing the process. The offensive tackle out of Lititz (Pa.) Warwick is about to start planning out a pivotal series of spring visits that will shape the rest of his recruitment.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news