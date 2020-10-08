Penn State's Class of 2021 will be the smallest under head coach James Franklin since he took over the program in 2014. Currently, the class holds 13 commitments, with seven four-star and six three-star players. With so few commitments, it currently ranks No. 40 overall. However, the average star rating, which is a more accurate way to access a class with less than 20 players, currently ranks 11th overall.

Back in the spring, the class was expected to finish somewhere between 18 and 20 players, but it now feels like 18 will likely be the max. With a lack of information and no in person evaluations allowed this fall, Franklin and his staff are fine with saving a few scholarships for next year's class if needed. With that said, there's still work to be done.

Join Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for the latest information on Penn State's top targets at the remaining offensive skill positions of need.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial