News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 09:37:52 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 QB Garrett Nussmeier recaps busy summer of visits

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Garrett Nussmeier has racked up the frequent flier miles this camp season.The talented 2021 pro-style passer made stops at North Carolina, South Carolina, Penn State, Michigan S...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}