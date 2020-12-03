BlueWhiteIllustrated - 2021 OL Landon Tengwall set to enroll early

"Initially, I wasn't gonna be able to enroll early, but Good Counsel decided to help me out and allow me to do this, so a big thank you to them," Tengwall said. "I want to come in and compete for a starting job. Enrolling early definitely helps me to be able to achieve that goal. I just can't wait to get to campus. I can't remember a time in my life that I've been more excited."

Listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Tengwall could play a variety of positions for offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. Getting him on campus to develop during the spring semester should only help his chances at contributing early.

Penn State's Class of 2021 received a major boast Thursday with the news that Rivals100 offensive lineman Landon Tengwall will enroll early for the Nittany Lions.

Tengwall is expected to be one of a handful of players that arrive on campus when University Park begins classes again in January. Although some players still have to finalize a few details, he should be one of seven early enrollees. OL Nate Bruce, CB Jeffrey Davis Jr., QB Christian Veilleux, LB Kobe King, CB Kalen King and Saf. Zakee Wheatley are all planning to join Tengwall.

The nation's 38th-ranked player overall, Tengwall has long been considered one of the leaders of the 2021 class. He ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan and Notre Dame, earning 30 scholarship offers overall. Tengwall is also the eighth-ranked offensive tackle and the second-ranked player in Maryland.

Some have wondered if other schools are trying to flip Tengwall, but he's been consistent throughout the fall.

“Because I’m so active on social media and open about some things, I really think a lot of schools see that,” Tengwall said. “I really haven’t had too many schools trying to pull me away. I’ll get a text every now and then, but I really haven’t gotten as much as some might thing. I made it clear to all of these coaches that I was all-in when I committed and nothing has changed. They see how committed I am, and I really don’t want any of those conversations. I’m just ready to get to school, get to work.”

Last month, following the loss to Maryland, Tengwall also spoke out in support of James Franklin and his staff.

“Look, no one wants to be part of a losing team, but that’s not Penn State,” Tengwall said. “They’re going through a funk right now, but that doesn’t make them a losing team. That happens sometimes. From talking to everyone, I really think this has just made us commits want to work even harder. It’s not fun watching them struggle right now, but we also see opportunity there to help make an instant impact for the coaches that we all love. Same with the players, too. We just want to help, not quit on them.”

