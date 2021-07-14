2021 MLB Draft: Four Penn State Nittany Lions selected

Four members of head baseball coach Rob Cooper's program were also selected, as they earned the opportunity to join the professional ranks.

Penn State football signee Lonnie White wasn't the only player with Nittany Lion ties to hear his name called at the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft this week.

Outside of White, who went 64th overall, Larkin was the highest-drafted Nittany Lion.

Larkin — a pitcher — heard his name called by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth round. He wrapped up his Penn State career with a 9-12 record and a 4.26 earned run average over four seasons. He struck out 191 batters in 171 innings pitched.

Third-baseman Justin Williams was next, selected on Day Two of the draft in the 17th round by the Houston Astros.

Williams batted .302 in 2021 with five homers and a .472 slugging percentage, knocking in 23 runs in 42 games.

Also drafted in the 17th round was Virbitsky, another pitcher, who was selected by the Oakland Athletics. He accumulated a 4.45 earned run average over the course of his career with the Nittany Lions.

The final Nittany Lion to go was pitcher Bailey Dees — selected in the 18th round by the New York Yankees Dees, who stands at 6-foot-8, had a 4.52 earned run average in four seasons in Happy Valley.