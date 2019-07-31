The offseason between a high school quarterback's sophomore and junior seasons can be vital to the recruiting process, as auditions often take place at on campus events. Quarterbacks shuffle from campus to campus in order to show what they can do in front of coaches, sometimes throwing for multiple schools in a week. That was the case for Class of 2021 three-star Connecticut quarterback Xavier Copening, who parlayed his auctions into offers at a pair of Power Five programs. Rivals.com caught up with Copening to talk about his offer from Boston College and where the Eagles might factor into his recruitment in the future.

"My first three offers were from Syracuse, Boston College and UConn."

Boston College: "I went there and threw for them and there were a lot of quarterbacks there because it was a big camp. Coach kind of separated us by age group and then we went through different drills and stations and everything. It was going well and then they separated us by skill level and right before lunch we went inside and started throwing with the good receivers. Once we got to the second part of the day we did a bunch more drills and at the end of camp that's when they offered me."

Feedback: "They like my athleticism and they know I have a very strong arm. They can see that I've grown a lot over the past year. I have been working very hard over the past year to get better so that offer felt great."

Importance of offer: "That was a big one. It's close to home and it's a great school. When I got on campus it felt good being there."

Past weekend visit: "It was great being back at BC and I enjoyed my time there. The coaches are awesome and they seem to really want be there."

Recent Penn State visit: "It was great. I sat in the office with Coach Franklin and he said they were extremely interested just wanted to see one of my games this season. He said they would offer just want more film of me at quarterback."