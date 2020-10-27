Now that October is coming to an end, safety Zakee Wheatley is the last remaining Penn State commit that plans to play in 2020 and has yet to start his season. Archbishop Spalding in Maryland is scheduled to have its first scrimmage this upcoming against Concordia Prep before facing WR Dont'e Thornton and Mount St. Joseph next weekend to begin their season. If all goes to plan, Wheatley and his team will play seven games between Nov. 7 and Dec. 18.

Everyone else that plans to play this fall has now began their seasons. In fact, many have already started the playoffs or will start this upcoming weekend.

Over in Ohio, 2021 WR Liam Clifford and 2022 WR Kaden Saunders both have big games this upcoming Friday. Westerville South will play powerhouse Massillon in the Division II Region 7 semifinals. With every school in Ohio making the playoffs this year, Saunders and his teammates are still three rounds away from a state championship. St. Xavier is one round ahead, entering the regional final this weekend. They'll face undefeated Lakota West. Clifford is now up to 54 receptions for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns.

DE Rodney McGraw and his teammates at Elkhart enter the Class 6A playoffs in Indiana this weekend, facing Portage in the sectional semifinals. Through seven games this season, McGraw has 60 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The Lions are undefeated.

Cass Tech in Detroit, home to Kobe and Kalen King, are also entering the state playoffs this weekend. At 6-0, they should have no problems this weekend facing a 1-5 Edsel Ford squad. Both brothers scored one touchdown each this past weekend, while Kalen added an interception. Kobe rushed for 113 yards on just six carries in the first half.

While most schools in Pennsylvania are now ending their seasons, Malvern Prep, home to Ath. Lonnie White Jr., played its first game this past weekend, defeating Salesianum from Delaware, 35-0. White had another big game, totaling six receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense. Make sure you watch his highlights below.

Playoffs begin Friday for the Pennsylvania schools that'll play for a PIAA championship, and one player fans should watch closely is QB Beau Pribula. Central York enters the playoffs at 6-0, and now they'll face last year's Class 6A runner-up in Central Dauphin. Pribula is completing 73 percent of his passes this season, totaling 1,170 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's also rushed for five touchdowns. This will be the toughest opponent he's played in his career as a quarterback.

A win was expected to setup a District III championship with another Penn State commit, OL Nate Bruce. Unfortunately, the Cougars were eliminated from the playoffs Tuesday when a played tested positive for COVID-19.

Below are the latest highlight reels from Penn State's 2021 and 2022 commits.

