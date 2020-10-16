We break down those opponents with just a month remaining until the season opens. Today, we wrap up our opponent preview with Michigan State, Penn State's opponent in week eight.

Facing nine teams in nine weeks, eight known games including all six East Division opponents and two crossover games with Iowa and Nebraska, plus a seeded crossover game to cap the regular season on Dec. 19, the Nittany Lions now know what they'll have to overcome if a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth are to happen.

2019 RECORD 7-5, 4-5 Big Ten

COACH Mel Tucker (first season; career record: 5-7)

OFFENSE The battle to replace Brian Lewerke has been the most scrutinized part of Michigan State’s preseason camp, and as of earlier this week, it's still unclear publicly who will get the start. Rocky Lombardi has played in 16 games over the past two seasons, but he hasn’t firmly established himself as Lewerke’s heir apparent, having completed only 43 percent of his attempts, with three touchdown passes and five interceptions. That's given an opening for sophomores Theo Day and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne. The receiver corps suffered some big graduation losses, but Tre Mosley showed promise as a freshman with 21 catches for 216 yards. Elijah Collins returns at running back after gaining 988 yards last year, while center Matt Allen and left tackle A.J. Arcuri are back to anchor the offensive line.

DEFENSE Tucker is a defensive-minded coach who has served as an assistant under some of the most successful coaches in college football’s recent history, including Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Jim Tressel. But he’s got a rebuilding project on his hands at Michigan State this fall. The Spartans return only three full-season starters from last year: defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, linebacker Antjuan Simmons and safety Xavier Henderson. Simmons was Michigan State’s leading tackler in 2019, finishing with 90 stops, including 15 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. A 6-foot-0, 216-pound senior from Ann Arbor, Mich., he will give Tucker a cornerstone on which to build. The area most in need of immediate improvement is the pass defense. A year ago, Michigan State allowed 24 touchdown passes, the second-highest total in the Big Ten.

SPECIAL TEAMS Matt Coghlin returns after winning All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons. He hit 22 of 32 attempts last year. The competition to replace punter Jake Hartbarger will likely pit walk-on Tyler Hunt against UTEP graduate transfer Mitchell Crawford.

OUTLOOK With Lewerke, Kenny Willekes and Joe Bachie, among others, all departing, this had long been shaping up as a rebuilding year for the Spartans. Then the bottom fell out. Mark Dantonio’s resignation in February, just five months after becoming the winningest coach in school history, set in motion a high-speed search for his successor. Tucker, a well-traveled college and NFL assistant who spent the previous season as head coach at Colorado, took the job in mid-February after Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell pulled out of consideration. Tucker brought offensive coordinator Jay Johnson with him from the Buffaloes’ staff and hired Scottie Hazelton away from Kansas State to oversee the defense. With spring practice just around the corner, the new staff had to come together quickly, and it did. But then the pandemic hit, and it hit Michigan State especially hard; the entire program had to go into quarantine in July because of a COVID-19 outbreak. So we don’t really know what to expect from the Spartans this year. They’ll have to make very good use of preseason camp, because the transitional issues that accompany just about every coaching change didn’t get sorted out in the spring. If there’s a positive here, it’s that Michigan State fans ought to be willing to show Tucker and his staff a bit more patience than usual given the unprecedented circumstances.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook