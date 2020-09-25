Facing nine teams in nine weeks, eight known games including all six East Division opponents and two crossover games with Iowa and Nebraska, plus a seeded crossover game to cap the regular season on Dec. 19, the Nittany Lions now know what they'll have to overcome if a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth are to happen.

2019 RECORD 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten

COACH Mike Locksley (4-14 in two seasons at Maryland; career record: 6-40)

OFFENSE Maryland needs consistency at the quarterback position. That has to be priority number one for Locksley, who used four different quarterbacks last season. Josh Jackson opened the 2019 season as the starter, but after an inconsistent and injury-plagued junior year - he completed just 47.3 percent of his passes for 1,274 yards - he's not guaranteed anything in 2020. That's mainly because the Terps received good news last month when the NCAA ruled that Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother who transferred in from Alabama, is eligible for the 2020 season. The quarterback spot isn’t Maryland’s only potential concern. In the backfield, both Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland left early to enter the NFL. Tayon Fleet-Davis is the team’s top returning RB with 265 yards and two touchdowns last year. The offensive line is also in flux. It returns three starters, but it wasn’t very effective last season, giving up a Big Ten-worst 38 sacks. The receiver corps brings back Dontay Demus Jr., who finished with a team-best 41 catches for 625 yards last year, while five-star recruit Rakim Jarrett has a chance to make an immediate impact. But this unit’s productivity will ultimately depend on whether the Terps are able to protect their QB, whoever that may be. There’s a lot of work to do on this side of the ball.

DEFENSE There’s lots of work to do here, too. A year ago, Maryland gave up more yards (449.2 per game) than any team in the Big Ten, while also finishing 13th in the conference in scoring defense (34.7 points per game). Three of the Terps’ top four tacklers are gone from that unit, but this isn’t a total rebuild. Linebackers Ayinde Eley and Chance Campbell are both back after finishing with 79 and 54 tackles, respectively, last season. Also back is safety Nick Cross, who made five starts as a true freshman and finished with 45 tackles and a team-high two interceptions and five pass breakups. He was a top target for the Nittany Lions in the Class of 2019. The Terps did receive tough news yesterday when defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu, who finished with 4.5 tackles for loss last season, opted out of the 2020 season. One major off-season priority will be to build a defensive line that is able to generate pressure and throw opposing offenses off-schedule once in a while. The Terps managed only 21 sacks last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS Maryland attempted only five field goals last year. Even worse, they converted only two of those attempts. You read that right: In 12 games, the Terps made just two field goals. Kicker Joseph Petrino returns, and while his numbers last year were skimpy, he was very effective as a freshman in 2018, hitting 11 of 12 attempts. The Terps used two punters last season – Colton Spangler and Anthony Pecorella – and both are back. In the return game, Maryland will definitely miss Leake, who averaged 26.8 yards and scored two kick-return TDs in his final season.