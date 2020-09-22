BlueWhiteIllustrated - 2020 Vision: Nittany Lions open conference-only slate at Indiana

Penn State's 2020 schedule is set. Facing nine teams in nine weeks, eight known games including all six East Division opponents and two crossover games with Iowa and Nebraska, plus a seeded crossover game to cap the regular season on Dec. 19, the Nittany Lions now know what they'll have to overcome if a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth are to happen. We break down those opponents with just a month remaining until the season opens for the Nittany Lions when they travel to Indiana on Oct. 24.

Michael Penix will lead Indiana's offense again this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

2019 RECORD 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten LAST MEETING Coming off a first loss of the season, the NIttany Lions looked shaky in their return to Beaver Stadium when taking on Indiana last November. Trading punches with the Hoosiers, the Nittany Lions took a tenuous 17-14 lead into the half despite the loss of K.J. Hamler to injury, then extended the lead to 27-14 through the third quarter, only to see the Hoosiers capitalize with a 10-0 swing of their own at the start of the fourth. A 1-yard Sean Clifford touchdown run with less than two minutes to play, on a more than nine-minute possession, sealed it for the Nittany Lions. COACH Tom Allen (18-20 in three seasons at Indiana; career record: same) OFFENSE Michael Penix Jr. looks like he could develop into one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks, but the Hoosiers have to find a way to keep him healthy. Penix tore his ACL against Penn State in 2018, then suffered a season-ending collarbone injury last November against Northwestern. His health is even more important given that Indiana doesn’t have a veteran backup behind him this year following Peyton Ramsey’s transfer to Northwestern. Elsewhere, the Hoosiers have playmakers in the backfield and the receiver corps. Stevie Scott III rushed for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, while Whop Philyor finished third in the Big Ten with 70 catches for 1,002 yards and five TDs. The Hoosiers will also bring back standout tight end Peyton Hendershot. Hendershot’s status was unclear after he was arrested in February on domestic battery charges. But those charges were dropped in June when he pleaded guilty to a count of misdemeanor criminal trespass.

DEFENSE Indiana returns nine starters, including a pair of standouts in linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen. Last year, McFadden led the Hoosiers with 61 tackles and tied for the team lead with a pair of interceptions; Mullen made 29 tackles and broke up 13 passes, single-handedly accounting for nearly a third of Indiana’s team total of 43 breakups. The Hoosiers also landed a potential impact player with the arrival of grad transfer defensive end Jovan Swann. In 39 games at Stanford, including 19 starts, Swann had 18.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. The Hoosiers will undoubtedly be looking for more takeaways this year. Their seven interceptions in 2019 were the Big Ten’s second-lowest total, ahead of only Rutgers.

SPECIAL TEAMS Punter Haydon Whitehead returns after averaging 42.5 yards per attempt last season. The Hoosiers have lost Logan Justus, one of the league’s most accurate kickers, but his likely successor, Charles Campbell, went 2 of 2 last year, including a 48-yarder vs. Eastern Illinois.

Can Tom Allen continue Indiana's ascent this year against a tough East Division? (Associated Press)

OUTLOOK Three full seasons into his tenure, Allen is off to the best start of any coach in school history. Indiana’s upswing earned him a seven-year, $27.3 million contract extension in December, and it has given rise to hopes that the program will be able to break out of the rut it’s been in for decades. But if the Hoosiers are to take the next step, they’ll have to start beating the East Division’s power programs. They went 0-4 vs. Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State last year. Whether they’re able to do better this year will likely depend on how Penix fares. If he stays healthy, the upswing could continue.