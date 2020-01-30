Getting to the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff is never going to be easy for anyone. It certainly won’t be easy for Penn State in 2020. The Nittany Lions’ upcoming opponents put together a combined record of 80-72 in 2019. Seven of them played in bowl games, and Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff, falling to Clemson in a semifinal matchup marred by a number of controversial officiating decisions. Here’s a look at how the Lions’ upcoming opponents are shaping up now that the off-season is under way:

Beaver Stadium before this year's game against Michigan.

Kent State - Sept. 5 | The Golden Flashes went into the off-season with plenty of momentum. They won their last three regular-season games to become bowl-eligible, including a 30-27 victory over Buffalo in which they rallied back from a three-touchdown deficit in the final eight minutes. Then they defeated Utah State, 51-41, in the Frisco Bowl to claim the first bowl win in school history. Next season, they’ll return quarterback Dustin Crum, who set a school record with his 69.3 percent completion rate and compiled a touchdown-interception ratio of 20-2. Crum and company will have their work cut out for them in September, though. Two weeks after opening at Penn State, the Golden Flashes will face Kentucky. One week later, they’ll play Alabama. @ Virginia Tech - Sept. 12 | The first-ever meeting between the Hokies and Nittany Lions was originally supposed to take place in 2022 but was moved up two years, while Virginia Tech’s trip to Beaver Stadium was pushed back from 2023 to 2025. This year, the Hokies are expected to return 20 of 22 starters from a team that went 8-5 in coach Justin Fuente’s fourth season in Blacksburg. Their 2019 season ended on a disappointing note, as Kentucky scored the decisive touchdown with 15 seconds left in a 37-30 Belk Bowl victory. But Virginia Tech has the makings of a solid team in 2020. Hendon Hooker threw for 1,555 yards and was the squad’s second-leading rusher with 356 yards as a redshirt sophomore, winning six of his eight starts. San Jose State - Sept. 19 | The Spartans fielded one of the nation’s most productive passing attacks last season, as quarterback Josh Love threw for 3,923 yards for a team that finished 5-7. But Love has graduated, and his likely replacement, Nick Nash, missed much of last season with an ankle injury. San Jose State will also miss graduated linebackers Ethan Aguayo and Jesse Osuna, who combined for 166 tackles. After giving up 443.8 yards per game in 2019, the Spartans need a quick fix on this side of the ball. Their 2020 recruiting class should help. Of the 16 players they signed, 13 are defensive prospects. Four of those 13 are juco players, so that should speed the acclimation process.



Justin Fuente and quarterback Hendon Hooker will face Penn State in week two. (Associated Press)

Northwestern - Sept. 26 | Just one year removed from an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Wildcats flatlined last season, finishing 3-9 and 1-8 in the Big Ten. The biggest problem was a dreadful passing game that ranked last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in efficiency rating and prompted Pat Fitzgerald to say in November that “some of our guys did not do the things they needed to do to prepare for the season.” For the sake of new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, formerly of Boston College, the returning quarterbacks had better do those things this year. If the Wildcats approximate last year’s numbers, which included a touchdown-interception ratio of 6-15, it’ll be another long season. @ Michigan - Oct. 3 | The Wolverines haven’t exactly been invincible at the Big House in recent years, but you wouldn’t know it from their results against Penn State. Michigan has outscored the Nittany Lions 91-17 in their past two visits to Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s team is coming off of two disappointing performances, consecutive losses to Ohio State in the regular-season finale and Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. It got some good news earlier this month when receiver Nico Collins announced he would be returning for his senior year, but who’s going to be throwing to him? Dylan McCaffrey backed up Shea Patterson last season but didn’t see much action. His most likely competitor for the top spot next fall, Joe Milton, saw even less. Michigan also needs to replace four starting offensive linemen. A season-opening visit to Washington should give us a good indication of how the Wolverines’ reconstruction project is coming along. Iowa - Oct. 17 | The top item on Kirk Ferentz’s to-do list is to find Nate Stanley’s successor at quarterback. Spencer Petras attended the same California high school, Marin Catholic, as Jared Goff, and he backed up Stanley last year. He's already been announced as the starter going into spring ball, but he'll be challenged in the off-season, perhaps by a couple of freshman-eligible players: Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan. The defense suffered an unexpected blow when safety Geno Stone opted to leave early for the NFL Draft. The Hawkeyes also lost defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, although both were expected to declare early. Iowa will return receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in 2020. Not only did he total 830 yards of offense and eight touchdowns last season, but he's took two kick returns back for scores. Ohio State - Oct. 24 | Consensus All-Americans Chase Young, Jeffrey Okudah and J.K. Dobbins have all opted to leave early for the NFL Draft, but that kind of thing happens every year at Ohio State. The Buckeyes always seem to find a way to replenish. It’ll be Master Teague’s turn to take charge of the running game after gaining 789 yards as Dobbins’ backup, and on the other side of the ball, defensive end Zach Harrison appears to be a superstar-in-waiting. Any team that has Justin Fields as its starting quarterback and a host of former four- and five-star prospects throughout its depth chart isn’t going to fall too far. After winning their third consecutive Big Ten title and reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in 2019, the Buckeyes will almost certainly be contenders again in 2020. @ Indiana - Oct. 31 | The Hoosiers were closing in on their first postseason win since 1991, but they let a 13-point lead slip away in the final 4 minutes, 21 seconds of the Gator Bowl, falling to Tennessee, 23-22. Still, Tom Allen’s team put together its winningest season since 1993, finishing 8-5 in 2019. And it got a lift in January when receiver Whop Philyor announced that he would be returning for his senior season. Last year, Philyor finished with 70 catches for 1,002 yards. He’ll team up with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was having a breakthrough year until a broken collarbone against Northwestern ended his season in early November. But the Hoosiers will miss offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who left to become head coach at Fresno State.

Penn State will travel to Nebraska for just the second time since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten. (Associated Press)