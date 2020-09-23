Penn State's 2020 schedule is set. Facing nine teams in nine weeks, eight known games including all six East Division opponents and two crossover games with Iowa and Nebraska, plus a seeded crossover game to cap the regular season on Dec. 19, the Nittany Lions now know what they'll have to overcome if a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth are to happen. We break down those opponents with just a month remaining until the season opens. Today, we take a look at Ohio State, who will travel to Beaver Stadium in week two.

Ryan Day led Ohio State to an undefeated regular season his first year before being knocked out by Clemson in the Colllege Football Playoffs.

2019 RECORD 13-1, 9-0 Big Ten COACH Ryan Day (16-1 in two seasons at Ohio State; career record: same) OFFENSE The Buckeyes have Justin Fields, which means they ought to have a very good offense. Fields was spectacular in his first season after transferring from Georgia, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards, with an incredible touchdown-interception ratio of 41-3. He enters his junior season with a ton of Heisman Trophy hype. He also enters it with a supporting cast that includes three All-Big Ten starters on the offensive line if Wyatt Davis is ruled eligible by the NCAA. He previously opted out but is now back practicing with the team. The Buckeyes do have some holes to fill in the backfield and the receiver corps, however. Of particular concern is an Achilles injury that Master Teague suffered early in the spring, raising questions about whether he’ll be healthy enough to step in for J.K. Dobbins at running back. According to his father, he's ready to go now, but that remains to be seen. With that said, when was the last time this program didn’t have a stockpile of elite skill players to draw from? DEFENSE Chase Young, last year’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was a huge loss, and he wasn’t the only defensive standout to depart. But don’t worry about the Buckeyes. They should be fine. And even if they’re not fine, they’ve probably got enough offense to persevere through a defensive downturn. New coordinator Kerry Coombs will be looking for ends Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith to step up now that Young has exited. A year ago, they combined to make 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Veteran linebackers Pete Werner and Tuf Borland return after finishing as the team’s second- and fourth-leading tacklers, respectively, last season. The secondary is Ohio State’s biggest concern on defense. Off-the-field problems and another talent raid by the NFL have depleted its numbers. If cornerback Shaun Wade, who originally opted out, is ruled eligible, it'll be a major plus for the Buckeyes. SPECIAL TEAMS Specialists Blake Haubeil and Drue Chrisman both return. Haubeil hit 13 of 15 field goal attempts last season, while Chrisman averaged 44.3 yards per punt.

