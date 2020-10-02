We break down those opponents with just a month remaining until the season opens. Today, we take a look at Iowa, Penn State's opponent in week five.

Facing nine teams in nine weeks, eight known games including all six East Division opponents and two crossover games with Iowa and Nebraska, plus a seeded crossover game to cap the regular season on Dec. 19, the Nittany Lions now know what they'll have to overcome if a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth are to happen.

2019 RECORD 10-3, 6-3 Big Ten

COACH Kirk Ferentz (162-104 in 14 seasons at Iowa; career record: 174-125)

OFFENSE The big questions here concern Nate Stanley’s replacement at quarterback. The top candidate appears to be redshirt sophomore Spencer Petras, who saw action in three games last season, completing 6 of 10 passes for 25 yards. The other two contenders – Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan – both have freshman eligibility. Assuming Petras is able to hold them off, he’ll be throwing to one of the top wideouts in the Big Ten in Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who caught 44 passes for 722 yards as a junior. The Hawkeyes have another strong receiver in Brandon Smith, and as always, they’ve got a good tight end. This year it’s Sam LaPorta, who showed great promise as a freshman, catching 15 passes for 188 yards. Running back Tyler Goodson also returns after rushing for a team-leading 638 yards in his debut season, and the offensive line should be solid even with Tristan Wirfs having left for the NFL.

DEFENSE The Hawkeyes lost a lot on this side of the ball, a list headlined by standout defensive end A.J. Epenesa. The only returnee up front is Chauncey Golston, who finished with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last year. Daviyon Nixon is set to inherit a defensive tackle post, while Northern Illinois transfer Jack Heflin figures to solidify the middle of the line. Iowa is always strong here, and that'll likely continue once they gain experience. The linebacker corps appeared to be in better shape, with senior Nick Niemann returning. However another veteran, Djimon Colbert, announced earlier this week that he'll opt out of the season. In the secondary, cornerback Matt Hankins and safety Jack Koerner return. Also back is safety Kaevon Merriweather, a projected starter last year before suffering a foot injury in practice and missing nearly the entire season.

SPECIAL TEAMS Iowa returns one of the country’s best kickers in Keith Duncan. A year ago, he won first-team All-America honors after hitting 29 of 34 field goal attempts, including 14 of 18 from 40 yards or more. Duncan’s 29 makes set a Big Ten single-season record. The Hawkeyes need a new punter, but they return another difference-maker in the kicking game in Smith-Marsette, who led the Big Ten with a 29.6-yard kick-return average last season.

OUTLOOK Iowa has had a difficult reckoning this summer, as a number of former Hawkeyes have come forward with allegations of racial bias within the program. The complaints led to the departure in June of longtime strength coach Chris Doyle, and Ferentz pledged to create “an environment where everybody feels free to talk and say their mind.” How well the Hawkeyes are able to heal those wounds is anyone’s guess at this point. But looking strictly at their personnel, you have to like their outlook this season. If they can find the answers they’re seeking at quarterback, it’s not so difficult to imagine them emerging as contenders in a West Division that looks to be as wide open as it’s ever been.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook