We break down those opponents with just a month remaining until the season opens. Today, we take a look at Rutgers, Penn State's opponent in week seven.

Facing nine teams in nine weeks, eight known games including all six East Division opponents and two crossover games with Iowa and Nebraska, plus a seeded crossover game to cap the regular season on Dec. 19, the Nittany Lions now know what they'll have to overcome if a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth are to happen.

2019 RECORD 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten

COACH Greg Schiano (68-67 in 11 seasons at Rutgers; career collegiate record: same)

OFFENSE Lots of holes here, starting at quarterback. Artur Sitkowski returns after choosing to redshirt four games into the 2019 season, and so does his replacement, Johnny Langan. The Knights also added Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral, and all indications so far suggest that Vedral will open the season as the starter. He backed up Taylor Martinez in Lincoln, but did start two games last season against Minnesota and Indiana. Vedral had mixed results in both games, and needs to prove that he can stay healthy, too, but if he is able to do that, he's proven that he can make plays with both his arm and legs. Elsewhere, the Knights will definitely miss Raheem Blackshear, a do-it-all offensive threat who transferred to Virginia Tech, but Isaih Pacheco is back after rushing for 729 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. The receiver corps and offensive line both are question marks; Blackshear was Rutgers’ second-leading receiver last year despite sitting out eight games. The Knights averaged 13.3 points per game and a dismal 5.7 points per game in Big Ten play, so there’s nowhere to go but up on this side of the ball. It won't be an easy fix for new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.

DEFENSE Same goes for this side of the ball. In addition to fielding the Big Ten’s worst offense, Rutgers also fielded its most porous defense, as opponents averaged 36.7 points per game. The Scarlet Knights were last in the conference and 107th in the Football Bowl Subdivision against the run, allowing 201.1 yards per game. It’s hard to be competitive if you can’t stop opponents from controlling the game on the ground, and Rutgers compounded its problems by failing to generate turnovers, producing just four fumble recoveries and six interceptions. Eight starters return from that unit, including linebackers Tyshon Fogg and Okakunle Fatukasi, the Knights’ top two tacklers last season with 104 and 85 stops, respectively. But there’s a lot of work ahead.

SPECIAL TEAMS Adam Korsak is one of the Big Ten’s best punters. He was a second-team All-Big Ten choice and a Ray Guy Award semifinalist after netting a school-record 41.5 yards per punt last year. Kicker Justin Davidovicz is also back after hitting 11 of 15 field goal attempts as a sophomore.

OUTLOOK Rutgers got its man. Its on-again-off-again courtship of Schiano ended with the former Scarlet Knights coach receiving an eight-year, $32 million contract to return to Piscataway. You can understand why alumni, boosters and even New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy were so eager to bring him back. In 2001, he inherited a program that had posted eight consecutive losing seasons. After a few difficult transitional years, he led it to six bowl appearances in seven seasons. He’s inheriting a mess this time, too; Rutgers hasn’t had a winning season since 2014. He’s also inheriting a Big Ten schedule that will serve up annual games against Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, along with a rotating assortment of Midwestern bullies. That figures to make his second act more difficult than the first. But for the first time in a while, Rutgers has hope. We’re not expecting miracles, but we are expecting improvement.

