We break down those opponents with just a month remaining until the season opens. Today, we take a look at Michigan, Penn State's opponent in week six.

Facing nine teams in nine weeks, eight known games including all six East Division opponents and two crossover games with Iowa and Nebraska, plus a seeded crossover game to cap the regular season on Dec. 19, the Nittany Lions now know what they'll have to overcome if a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth are to happen.

2019 RECORD 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

COACH Jim Harbaugh (47-18 in five seasons at Michigan; career collegiate record: 105-45)

OFFENSE The Wolverines are getting set for year two of Josh Gattis’s offensive makeover. Their familiarity with his system should prove beneficial, but they’ll need to find a new quarterback to run the show following Shea Patterson’s graduation. Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton were expected to compete for the job, but McCaffrey decided to transfer. Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins are both back after combining for 1,348 yards last season, but there’s not much experience returning on the offensive line. The receiver corps features returning stars Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell, but the Wolverines must replace Tarik Black, who has transferred to Texas after catching 25 passes for 323 yards last year.

DEFENSE Michigan ended its 2019 campaign on a disappointing note, giving up 56 points to Ohio State in the regular-season finale and 35 to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. Those were both top-10 opponents, and coordinator Don Brown’s high-pressure defensive style is risky by nature, but the Wolverines have to find a way to make it work against the best teams in the country if they’re going to get where they want to go. Moreover, they’ll have to do it this year without NFL-bound standouts like Khaleke Hudson, Josh Uche and Lavert Hill. The defensive tackle spots could be a concern, but DEs Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson are among the Big Ten’s best. The linebacker corps is in a similar situation, with several holes to fill but a standout returning in Cameron McGrone. In the secondary, safety Daxton Hill appears poised for a breakout season.

SPECIAL TEAMS Kicker Quinn Nordin and punter Will Hart both return, and the Wolverines may have a star-in-the-making in kick and punt returner Giles Jackson.

OUTLOOK Harbaugh is in a tricky spot. He’s gotten Michigan to the point where it’s more than competitive against everyone in the Big Ten except the team it most wants to beat. That isn’t good enough for a lot of Wolverines fans, and it hasn’t helped that Michigan has lost its past four bowl games. It would be a surprise if this turned out to be Harbaugh’s breakthrough season. Michigan has some significant holes to fill on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and its big rivalry game is set to take place on the road, albeit in an empty Horseshoe. But the Wolverines never lack talent, so despite their graduation losses, it’s entirely possible that there will be a lot on the line when they make that trip to Columbus. The same can be said when Penn State comes to Ann Arbor a few days after Thanksgiving. The Nittany Lions haven't won in the Big House since 2009. They've also lost 8 of their last 9 trips there. If the Lions want to reach their goals this season, they have to snap this streak.

