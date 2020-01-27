The Penn State football program was only about an hour into its 2020 off-season, but already, James Franklin was looking ahead. Penn State had just beaten Memphis in the Cotton Bowl to cap an 11-2 campaign that few had seen coming, and before his postgame presser was over, he was already thinking about next year. Being James Franklin, he was thinking big-picture. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in a lot of different areas, but I think most people would agree that the program is headed in the right direction. We’re developing well. We’re game-planning well. We’re recruiting well,” he said. “And really, at this point, where we are as a program, you’ve got to do it all at a very, very high level. We’ve got great support from President [Eric] Barron and [athletic director] Sandy Barbour and the administration and the board. I think it’s really important for us to continue doing that and be in alignment, all of us, always putting Penn State first. It’s always about the university first and what’s in the university’s best interest and also the athletic department. But we think we can have a big impact in that. “So I’m going to enjoy this win, but I do think this game and this win and these 11 wins and these young players who are going to be returning are going to give us a lot of momentum going into next season, which we’re going to need.” The Nittany Lions gave themselves a tough act to follow, having put together their third 11-win season in the past four years. But many of the players who were responsible for those 11 wins in 2019 will be returning in 2020. The program bid farewell to only 16 players on senior day in November, and 13 of the starters listed on the Cotton Bowl depth chart are expected to be back next fall. That list includes the bowl’s offensive and defensive MVPs: running back Journey Brown and outside linebacker Micah Parsons. It also includes starting quarterback Sean Clifford, four starting offensive linemen and All-Big Ten tight end Pat Freiermuth. Franklin said after the Cotton Bowl that the 2019 team “lays the foundation for the future.” The team will be working toward that future in the months ahead. Throughout the week, Blue White Illustrated editor Matt Herb will take a closer look at next year’s squad. Today, he focuses on wide receivers and tight ends.



Wide Receivers

WR Jahan Dotson

KEY RETURNEES Jahan Dotson, John Dunmore, Daniel George, Mac Hippenhammer, T.J. Jones, Isaac Lutz, Cam Sullivan-Brown KEY LOSSES Weston Carr, Dan Chisena, K.J. Hamler, Justin Shorter NEWCOMERS Norval Black, Jaden Dottin, KeAndre Lambert, Malick Meiga, Parker Washington OUTLOOK There’s no getting around it: The Nittany Lions need some people to step forward here. They’ve been able to get by the past two seasons by leaning heavily on Hamler, but with his announcement in late December that he’s entering the NFL Draft, they don’t have any choice but to look to some of their up-and-comers. Dotson has been a sure-handed complementary wideout, but he’s never been the focus of the passing game. He will enter his junior season with 40 career catches for 691 yards and five touchdowns. After Dotson, there’s not much proven productivity returning. George, Hippenhammer and Sullivan-Brown have combined to make 30 catches for 435 yards and two TDs in their Penn State careers. If one or more of them are going to take the next step in their development, the time to do so is now. With Hamler leaving early and Shorter transferring, there are two starting positions open. And really, except for Dotson’s spot, the entire depth chart is in flux at this position group. The shortage of proven wideouts might seem like a worrisome caveat to an otherwise exciting outlook on offense, and… well… it is. We’re not going to tell anyone not to be concerned, especially with the staff having to break in its fourth position coach in as many years following Gerad Parker’s departure for West Virginia. While Hamler and Dotson shined the past two seasons, the Lions haven’t been able to recreate the kind of chemistry they had as recently as the 2017 season, when DaeSean Hamilton, Juwan Johnson and DeAndre Thompkins combined for 135 catches. This past season, Hamler and Dotson combined to make 83 of the 121 receptions that Penn State’s wideouts totaled. After those two, the next-most-productive wide receiver was Shorter with 12 catches for 137 yards. The next-most-productive returning wide receiver was George with nine for 100. And yet, there are reasons to feel optimistic about the Nittany Lions’ wideout corps. Dunmore and Jones have both shown signs that they can play during their redshirt seasons. Once they become more consistent, especially Dunmore, they could challenge for substantial playing time. The staff also focused heavily on receivers in its most recent recruiting class, landing five during the December signing period. Of the seven wideouts who will have freshman eligibility in 2019, three received four-star ratings from Rivals. Texas native Parker Washington and Virginia native KeAndre Lambert both have fans excited about their futures. The talent pool appears to be fairly deep, even with Shorter, a former five-star prospect, opting to leave for Florida, and five-star Pennsylvania wideout Julian Fleming choosing Ohio State over the Lions. But Penn State will absolutely need last season’s supporting cast to be ready for much bigger roles in 2020. QUOTABLE Clifford on Penn State’s young receivers: “We have developmental scrimmages after the games to kind of give those guys reps, and you see the flashes that they can bring. Obviously it’s tough when you just come in and you have to jump into the playbook right away. But at the same time, you know, they’ve done a helluva job over the course of the season kind of catching up and at the same time showing me and coaches what they can do so that eventually we can build a lot of confidence. I’m sure they’re going to be prepared to contribute next year.”



Tight End