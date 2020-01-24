2020 Vision: Breaking down next year's Nittany Lions
The Penn State football program was only about an hour into its 2020 off-season, but already, James Franklin was looking ahead. Penn State had just beaten Memphis in the Cotton Bowl to cap an 11-2 campaign that few had seen coming, and before his postgame presser was over, he was already thinking about next year. Being James Franklin, he was thinking big-picture.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in a lot of different areas, but I think most people would agree that the program is headed in the right direction. We’re developing well. We’re game-planning well. We’re recruiting well,” he said. “And really, at this point, where we are as a program, you’ve got to do it all at a very, very high level. We’ve got great support from President [Eric] Barron and [athletic director] Sandy Barbour and the administration and the board. I think it’s really important for us to continue doing that and be in alignment, all of us, always putting Penn State first. It’s always about the university first and what’s in the university’s best interest and also the athletic department. But we think we can have a big impact in that.
“So I’m going to enjoy this win, but I do think this game and this win and these 11 wins and these young players who are going to be returning are going to give us a lot of momentum going into next season, which we’re going to need.”
The Nittany Lions gave themselves a tough act to follow, having put together their third 11-win season in the past four years. But many of the players who were responsible for those 11 wins in 2019 will be returning in 2020. The program bid farewell to only 16 players on senior day in November, and 13 of the starters listed on the Cotton Bowl depth chart are expected to be back next fall. That list includes the bowl’s offensive and defensive MVPs: running back Journey Brown and outside linebacker Micah Parsons. It also includes starting quarterback Sean Clifford, four starting offensive linemen and All-Big Ten tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Franklin said after the Cotton Bowl that the 2019 team “lays the foundation for the future.” The team will be working toward that future in the months ahead.
Over the next week, Blue White Illustrated Matt Herb will take a closer look at next year’s squad, beginning today with quarterbacks and running backs:
QUARTERBACKS
KEY RETURNEES Sean Clifford, Michael Johnson Jr., Will Levis, Ta’Quan Roberson
KEY LOSSES None
NEWCOMER Micah Bowens
OUTLOOK If everything had gone to plan, Tommy Stevens would have just wrapped up his one and only season as the Nittany Lions’ starter, and the stage would be set for a battle between Clifford and Levis for the first-team spot this coming off-season. But things did not go to plan. Stevens transferred to Mississippi State last summer, and Clifford received an abrupt promotion to the starting lineup. That unexpected change ended up working out pretty well for the Nittany Lions this past season, as they won 11 games, with Clifford starting all but the regular-season finale against Rutgers. But the real payoff may come in 2020, as the Lions appear to have one of the better quarterback situations in the Big Ten now that the 6-foot-2, 216-pounder has gotten a season’s worth of experience under his belt.
Clifford finished seventh in the Big Ten in passing (221.2 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (254.7 ypg). He completed 59.2 percent of his attempts for 2,654 yards, with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also finished third on the team in rushing with 402 yards on 116 carries. The latter performance put to rest a lot of the preseason concerns about whether he would be able to handle the amount of running that Penn State’s offense requires.
Levis played in seven games, completing 28 of 47 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Forced into action in the second half of the Ohio State game after Clifford was injured, the redshirt freshman showed tremendous composure, leading the Lions to 17 points to throw a scare into the previously untouchable Buckeyes. But when called on to start against Rutgers the following week, Levis struggled throwing the ball, hitting only 8 of 14 attempts for 81 yards. He was very effective on the ground, running for 108 yards in a 27-6 victory.
Levis will no doubt be given a chance to challenge Clifford in the off-season; no one is supposed to feel too secure on a Franklin-coached team. But it would be an enormous upset if the strong-armed sophomore-to-be were to unseat the Lions’ incumbent.
As for the third-team spot, it appears to be a dead heat between Roberson and Johnson. Throughout the season, they were listed with an “or” between their names on the official depth chart. For what it’s worth, Roberson was tapped to finish off the win over Rutgers. Maybe that’s a sign that he’s got the edge over Johnson at the moment, but given that they’ve only been on campus for a year, this battle is just getting started. The Blue-White Game may give us a better idea of where things stand behind the two.
The spring game will also mark the debut of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Ordinarily, a change in coordinators might seem like a potential stumbling block; think about how long it took for Michigan to adapt to Josh Gattis’s system this past season. But Franklin said one of the staff’s top priorities when it went looking for Ricky Rahne’s replacement was to find someone who could adapt to the system and terminology that Penn State was already using. There’s ample reason to believe that this will be a smooth transition for the quarterbacks.
QUOTABLE Clifford on Kirk Ciarrocca: “I’ve heard so many good things. I actually just got a text from Tanner Morgan, Minnesota’s quarterback, and he said nothing but good things about Coach Ciarrocca.”
RUNNING BACKS
KEY RETURNEES Journey Brown, Noah Cain, Devyn Ford, Ricky Slade
KEY LOSSES None
NEWCOMERS Caziah Holmes, Keyvone Lee
OUTLOOK As is the case at quarterback, Penn State went into the 2019 season without much proven experience in the backfield and came out feeling pretty good about where things are headed.
None of the four players in the Nittany Lions’ backfield quartet compiled eye-popping numbers this past season; Brown’s 890 yards constituted the Nittany Lions’ lowest team-leading total since Akeel Lynch finished with 678 yards in 2014. But that was partly due to the coaching staff’s egalitarian approach to playing time. None of the team’s four primary running backs received more than 129 carries, and none received fewer than 47. Maybe the breakdown would have been less egalitarian if Cain had been healthy all season long; the injury he suffered in the Michigan State game in late October resulted in him receiving only one carry for 1 yard in Penn State’s last four regular-season games. But the fact remains that Penn State has three former four-star recruits behind Brown right now and wants to get the most out of all the talent it has amassed.
Brown reached the 100-yard plateau in three of Penn State’s last four regular-season games and followed up with a dazzling 202-yard performance against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. He has sprinter speed, and having grown more confident in his role in Penn State’s offense – he played in a wing-T in high school – he’s showcasing the potential that the coaching staff saw when they took a chance on him late in the 2016 recruiting cycle. Brown may be the only player in the Lions’ scholarship running back corps who didn’t earn a four-star rating from Rivals, but he goes into the off-season as the favorite to start in 2020.
That said, it appears that everyone is going to get carries, no matter starts. Cain showed flashes of potential during the Lions’ first eight games. He topped 100 yards against Purdue and Iowa in consecutive weeks, and those might not have even been his most impressive efforts of the year. Against Pitt in week three, the true freshman supplied 53 yards in a 13-play, 88-yard drive that produced the decisive points in a gritty 17-10 victory at Beaver Stadium. The 5-10, 206-pound Cain might not have the top-end speed to beat Brown in a sprint, but he’s got the power to generate yards between the tackles and figures to give the junior-to-be a fight for the starting position. He played an impressive supporting role in the Cotton Bowl, rushing for 92 yards.
Cain’s classmate Ford saw action throughout the year, receiving a season-high eight carries against Indiana in November. Slade began the season as the starter at running back but later evolved into more of a receiving threat out of the backfield. He had only 14 carries in the second half of the regular season, but he did finish the year ranked seventh on the team with 12 catches for 105 yards.
This may just be the Lions’ deepest position group, and it’s only going to get deeper in 2020. Holmes and Lee are both four-star prospects, giving Franklin and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider even more options to consider heading into the off-season.
QUOTABLE Brown on the Lions’ running back rotation: “I’m used to sharing the load. I don’t care, as long as we win. I’m a team guy. But to see these guys come in and knowing that when one dude comes out it won’t drop off, I feel like it’s hard for [opponents] knowing that when one running back comes in you’re just the same, no drop-off there. It gives me a lot of confidence to know that I can come out. When I’m tired, I can tap my head. I don’t have to carry the ball 300 times. We can all split it together and still get the same production.”
