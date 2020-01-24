The Penn State football program was only about an hour into its 2020 off-season, but already, James Franklin was looking ahead. Penn State had just beaten Memphis in the Cotton Bowl to cap an 11-2 campaign that few had seen coming, and before his postgame presser was over, he was already thinking about next year. Being James Franklin, he was thinking big-picture. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in a lot of different areas, but I think most people would agree that the program is headed in the right direction. We’re developing well. We’re game-planning well. We’re recruiting well,” he said. “And really, at this point, where we are as a program, you’ve got to do it all at a very, very high level. We’ve got great support from President [Eric] Barron and [athletic director] Sandy Barbour and the administration and the board. I think it’s really important for us to continue doing that and be in alignment, all of us, always putting Penn State first. It’s always about the university first and what’s in the university’s best interest and also the athletic department. But we think we can have a big impact in that. “So I’m going to enjoy this win, but I do think this game and this win and these 11 wins and these young players who are going to be returning are going to give us a lot of momentum going into next season, which we’re going to need.” The Nittany Lions gave themselves a tough act to follow, having put together their third 11-win season in the past four years. But many of the players who were responsible for those 11 wins in 2019 will be returning in 2020. The program bid farewell to only 16 players on senior day in November, and 13 of the starters listed on the Cotton Bowl depth chart are expected to be back next fall. That list includes the bowl’s offensive and defensive MVPs: running back Journey Brown and outside linebacker Micah Parsons. It also includes starting quarterback Sean Clifford, four starting offensive linemen and All-Big Ten tight end Pat Freiermuth. Franklin said after the Cotton Bowl that the 2019 team “lays the foundation for the future.” The team will be working toward that future in the months ahead. Over the next week, Blue White Illustrated Matt Herb will take a closer look at next year’s squad, beginning today with quarterbacks and running backs:



QUARTERBACKS

QB Sean Clifford

KEY RETURNEES Sean Clifford, Michael Johnson Jr., Will Levis, Ta’Quan Roberson KEY LOSSES None NEWCOMER Micah Bowens OUTLOOK If everything had gone to plan, Tommy Stevens would have just wrapped up his one and only season as the Nittany Lions’ starter, and the stage would be set for a battle between Clifford and Levis for the first-team spot this coming off-season. But things did not go to plan. Stevens transferred to Mississippi State last summer, and Clifford received an abrupt promotion to the starting lineup. That unexpected change ended up working out pretty well for the Nittany Lions this past season, as they won 11 games, with Clifford starting all but the regular-season finale against Rutgers. But the real payoff may come in 2020, as the Lions appear to have one of the better quarterback situations in the Big Ten now that the 6-foot-2, 216-pounder has gotten a season’s worth of experience under his belt.

Clifford finished seventh in the Big Ten in passing (221.2 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (254.7 ypg). He completed 59.2 percent of his attempts for 2,654 yards, with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also finished third on the team in rushing with 402 yards on 116 carries. The latter performance put to rest a lot of the preseason concerns about whether he would be able to handle the amount of running that Penn State’s offense requires.

Levis played in seven games, completing 28 of 47 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Forced into action in the second half of the Ohio State game after Clifford was injured, the redshirt freshman showed tremendous composure, leading the Lions to 17 points to throw a scare into the previously untouchable Buckeyes. But when called on to start against Rutgers the following week, Levis struggled throwing the ball, hitting only 8 of 14 attempts for 81 yards. He was very effective on the ground, running for 108 yards in a 27-6 victory.

Levis will no doubt be given a chance to challenge Clifford in the off-season; no one is supposed to feel too secure on a Franklin-coached team. But it would be an enormous upset if the strong-armed sophomore-to-be were to unseat the Lions’ incumbent.

As for the third-team spot, it appears to be a dead heat between Roberson and Johnson. Throughout the season, they were listed with an “or” between their names on the official depth chart. For what it’s worth, Roberson was tapped to finish off the win over Rutgers. Maybe that’s a sign that he’s got the edge over Johnson at the moment, but given that they’ve only been on campus for a year, this battle is just getting started. The Blue-White Game may give us a better idea of where things stand behind the two.

The spring game will also mark the debut of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Ordinarily, a change in coordinators might seem like a potential stumbling block; think about how long it took for Michigan to adapt to Josh Gattis’s system this past season. But Franklin said one of the staff’s top priorities when it went looking for Ricky Rahne’s replacement was to find someone who could adapt to the system and terminology that Penn State was already using. There’s ample reason to believe that this will be a smooth transition for the quarterbacks.

QUOTABLE Clifford on Kirk Ciarrocca: “I’ve heard so many good things. I actually just got a text from Tanner Morgan, Minnesota’s quarterback, and he said nothing but good things about Coach Ciarrocca.”



RUNNING BACKS

RB Journey Brown