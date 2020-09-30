We break down those opponents with just a month remaining until the season opens. Today, we take a look at Nebraska, Penn State's opponent in week four.

Facing nine teams in nine weeks, eight known games including all six East Division opponents and two crossover games with Iowa and Nebraska, plus a seeded crossover game to cap the regular season on Dec. 19, the Nittany Lions now know what they'll have to overcome if a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth are to happen.

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 3-6 Big Ten

COACH: Scott Frost (9-15 in two seasons at Nebraska; career record: 28-22)

OFFENSE: Nebraska suffered a huge setback this summer when wideout J.D. Spielman transferred to TCU. The senior caught 170 passes for 2,546 yards in his three seasons with the Cornhuskers, ranking third in school history in both categories. His exit deprives Adrian Martinez of a major target just as the junior quarterback is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2019 season. Martinez’s completion percentage dipped from 65 percent as a freshman to 59 percent last year, while his touchdown-interception ratio went from 17-8 to 10-9. The Cornhuskers will also need some help from one or two of their five true freshman wideouts to get the passing game humming again. As for the ground game, Dedrick Mills is back after rushing for 745 yards last season, and the 225-pound Martinez is a formidable runner himself, totaling 626 yards as a sophomore.

DEFENSE: Inside linebacker Will Honas is back after ranking second on the team in tackles last season with 73, including five tackles for loss. Outside linebacker Collin Miller had nearly identical stats, finishing with 67 stops and five TFL. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is another playmaker. A year ago, Taylor-Britt was a takeaway machine, finishing with three interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The Cornhuskers could use more of that sort of opportunism after ranking 10th in the Big Ten in total defense last year (388.8 yards per game) and 11th in scoring defense (27.8 points per game).

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Cornhuskers fielded one of the worst kicking games in the Big Ten last season, a haunting realization considering that they lost four games by a touchdown or less. Six kickers attempted at least one field goal, and four kickers were used on kickoffs. The most successful was Matt Waldoch, who hit 4 for 4 field goal tries, with a long kick of 41 yards. Punter Isaac Armstrong has graduated, which likely means that Michigan State transfer William Przystup will take over those duties.

OUTLOOK: It feels awfully premature to suggest that Frost’s seat is getting warm. He’s only two years into a contract that extends through the 2026 season. But in the back of their minds, the Nebraska faithful have to be asking themselves the same question that the Michigan faithful have been asking lately: What if the seemingly perfect guy for the job isn’t able to get the program where it wants to go? Nebraska’s recent struggles have been a lot more acute than Michigan’s. There’s only one team that the Wolverines haven’t been able to beat, while the Cornhuskers have been struggling with just about everybody. They’ve finished with losing records for three consecutive years, the past two under Frost. That hasn’t happened in Lincoln since 1959-61. And the degree of difficulty may have just increased with the sudden rise of West Division rival Minnesota. P.J. Fleck is doing with the Gophers what Nebraska had been looking to do under Frost. That doesn’t mean the Cornhuskers won’t be able to turn things around, especially if Martinez returns to form after an up-and-down sophomore season. But they’ll need to start showing signs of progress, and that's not going to be easy this year, as Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State are three of their first four opponents. A 1-3 start isn't unrealistic, with Iowa and Minnesota still left on the schedule. Frost may have banked a lot of goodwill at his alma mater, but it’s not an inexhaustible resource. This should be a very interesting season in Lincoln.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook