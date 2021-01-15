There were a few key themes on offense that contributed to Penn State football's losing season in 2020

Penn State's 2020 season started, offensively, more smoothly than it might have seemed in retrospect. Compiling 488 yards of total offense at Indiana, the Nittany Lions featured a balanced attack with 238 yards through the air and 250 on the ground, racking up 27 first downs and converting on more than half their third downs at a 9-of-17 clip, and their 4.8 yards per carry was the season's second-highest mark. The issue? Penn State couldn't come away with the points reflective of the effort. Fumbling at Indiana's 9-yard line at the end of the first half, then missing a chip shot field goal when gifted another shot at points, stalling again after reaching the red zone to open the second half, and failing to convert on a fourth down again in the fringe scoring zone in the fourth quarter, Penn State's day was a precursor of what was to come. But, before the program could rebound with a four-game winning streak to close the season, it had to bottom out. And to that end, it very much did so on the offensive side of the ball. Below are our takeaways from Penn State's 2020 season on the offensive side of the ball.



Turnovers

Sean Clifford had 12 turnovers in 2020, throwing nine interceptions and three fumbles.

The story of Penn State’s season, if boiled down to a singular category, would fit into this space. Bottom line, the Nittany Lions kneecapped themselves repeatedly by turning it over, and by not creating turnovers defensively. Offensively, that meant a variety of things, all with the same result. Sean Clifford’s five interceptions in the first three games were incredibly costly and stood in stark contrast to the three total he’d thrown through his first eight games as a starter in 2019. Worse, between Clifford and short-yardage-specialist backup Will Levis, the quarterback position was also responsible for five fumbles in the first five games, two of which went for touchdowns. While tight end Pat Freiermuth dutifully defended Clifford for the turnovers, as did head coach James Franklin, each challenging the notion that they were solely the signal-caller’s responsibility, the redshirt junior’s inability to protect the football ultimately cost him the starting job in the Nittany Lions’ loss at Nebraska. Given Franklin’s loyalty to the starter at the position, the hook was directly attributable to the rash of turnovers on Clifford’s tab and the immense impact they had on the program’s opportunities to win. Franklin summed it up thusly: “Turnovers continue to be a problem, and not only turnovers but turnovers for touchdowns,” Franklin said after the loss in Lincoln. “That's kind of the story is the turnovers. And it continues to be an issue for us. And we got to get it resolved and resolved quickly.” It would take another week, this time with Levis at the helm, before the Nittany Lions would get the issue straightened out. Partially a product of pass protection that struggled to find its footing, both among an offensive line learning the new techniques of assistant coach Phil Trautwein as well as in a running backs room that had been decimated by attrition, Levis’ third-quarter sack-fumble brought Clifford back in off the bench. And though the starter’s return sparked a near-comeback, it ultimately derailed with another two interceptions before the end of the game, once again including a pick-six. In viewing the season in two phases, the 0-5 start and the 4-0 finish, the picture could not be more clear when it comes to the offense’s inability, and then vehement priority, to protect the football. By the time the dust had settled, the Nittany Lions had coughed the ball up 13 times, directly leading to 54 points for the opponent, in their first five games. In contrast, the Lions had 14 total turnovers lost during their 13-game 2019 season. Righting the ship in the season’s second half, then, was in large part due to a reduction of those turnovers to just four down the stretch leading to 14 points.



Dotson's Breakout

For as much as Penn State’s turnovers dictated the team’s successes and failures during the 2020 season, the undeniable breakout in the other extreme was Jahan Dotson. Already making what appeared to have been the game-winning explosive-play touchdown in the final minutes at Indiana, his arrival was truly pronounced with a sequence of remarkable, back-to-back catches in Penn State’s loss to Ohio State. First trapping a floater down the sideline against his helmet for a 37-yard pickup in the fourth quarter, then making a spectacular one-handed catch along the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown against vaunted Buckeye cornerback Shaun Wade, Dotson was a lone highlight in an eight-catch, 144-yard, three-touchdown performance against Ohio State. Finishing the season with 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight scores, Dotson was inexplicably named third-team All-Big Ten by both the conference coaches and media despite his place as one of the top performers all season. Bolstered by eight catches for 108 yards against Michigan State, plus a six-catch, 189-yard, two-touchdown night against Illinois to close the season, all complemented by an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Spartans and a 50-yard return to set up a touchdown against the Illini, Dotson rounded out his season as loudly as it began. That Dotson then decided last week to return to Penn State for a fourth season made him not just a major takeaway of the 2020 season, but also an integral piece to warrant optimism for the program in ’21.



Youth Movement

Penn State’s need at receiver was a given regardless of what happened with Dotson last season. Though Dotson was expected and was counted upon to be the Nittany Lions top dog in the position group, the necessity remained for some combination of veterans Cam Sullivan-Brown, Daniel George, and newcomers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Parker Washington to make an impact. But with Sullivan-Brown sidelined, reeling in just one catch on the season, and George making a limited impact at seven receptions for just 73 yards, the onus fell to Washington and Lambert-Smith to fill in. They did exactly that, with Washington becoming a key component in the Lions’ offense to the tune of 36 receptions for 489 yards and six scores, including a team-high nine-for-93 performance in the win at Michigan, and with Lambert-Smith finishing with 15 receptions for 138 yards. Running back was a different situation entirely at the season’s start, but quickly mirrored that of the receivers in the necessity for production from the true freshmen at the position. With Journey Brown’s career ended prematurely due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and co-starter Noah Cain lost for the season with a foot injury on the Nittany Lions’ first offensive possession of the year, Penn State had no choice but to baptize true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes. While the growing pains were plain to see in their pass protection and throughout the first five losses of the season, flashes also existed to set-up their contributions down the stretch. By the time the Nittany Lions were left without Devyn Ford in their trip to Michigan due to a death in the family, the unit’s success was incumbent upon Lee and Holmes to step to the forefront. Lee did that much and more, bruising his way to 134 yards and a score on 22 carries, complemented by another 34 yards on 10 carries from Holmes. Riding the wave of that success, Lee finished as the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher in three of their final four games, twice nearing the century threshold and topping it in Ann Arbor. For the season, Lee finished as the team’s leading rusher with 89 carries for 438 yards and four scores, while Holmes finished fifth with 51 carries for 227 yards and two scores.



Offensive Line Evolution