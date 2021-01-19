"I think we've done a pretty good job of that over our time, really my time all the way back to Vanderbilt I think we've done a pretty good job of that," Franklin said. "I wouldn't say last year fell into that category on offense, defense, or special teams."

As Penn State head coach James Franklin insisted Monday in his year-end wrap-up press conference, the performance was an outlier to the standard that had been set previously in the program and throughout his tenure.

Penn State experienced a season of downs, then ups, on both sides of the ball as it steadied itself from an 0-5 start to finish at 4-5 for the year. Earlier, we examined the key takeaways of the season on the offensive side of the ball . We'll turn our attention now to the Nittany Lions' defense.

Just three games into the Nittany Lions’ 2020 campaign, Franklin already understood that an area of offseason emphasis was coming up short.

Believing the program’s defensive personnel of rising to the level of becoming playmakers, that was simply not bearing the fruit that Franklin understood to be a critical asset to the team’s opportunities for success.

“We got to create more turnovers on defense,” Franklin said of the 0-3 Lions heading into their trip to Nebraska. “That's something that is critical.”

In nearly every capacity, the topic of turnovers was the fundamental story of Penn State’s defense for the 2020 season. Unable to create takeaways, falling to ninth in the Big Ten after a 2019 campaign in which they finished third with 22, and dragged down by the repeated failings of the offense’s interceptions, fumbles, and turnovers on downs, Penn State’s defense started its season as something akin to purgatory.

No clearer example could be had than that of a performance at Indiana in which the Nittany Lions limited the Hoosiers to just 211 total yards of offense and 16 first downs, but still surrendered 36 points thanks to inopportune penalties and two particularly brutal turnovers surrendered by the offense, even while creating a season-high two turnovers themselves.

Weeks later on his radio show Franklin suggested that the defense was nearing the point where it could create the takeaways that, through the first three games, had been limited to the two at Indiana.

“I think we're close. We've had opportunities where either we take a wrong angle on a break, or the ball hits our hands and we don't finish it. I think the pressure on the quarterback is also an important piece of that as well because whenever you can make the quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket or the ball comes out during contact, then good things happen, get your hands on balls and things like that,” he said. “So yeah, it's offensively protecting them and defensively it's creating them.”

That reality never truly came for the Nittany Lions, though.

Finishing the year with 10 total turnovers gained, the Lions finished 83rd nationally in the category, but, on a per-game basis, their 1.11 takeaways per game average was also a vast departure from their 1.69 per game the season prior.

Describing turnovers as “the story of the season” on both sides of the ball in his post-game evaluation of the team’s humbling loss to Iowa at its midpoint, Franklin circled back to the notion in his season-wrap on Monday. Arguably the biggest shortcoming separating Penn State from having a defense that upends a game’s trajectory, it’s the biggest takeaway (no pun intended) of the program’s 2020 season on that side of the ball.

“An area that we have to improve that I would not say has been a strength of ours is creating turnovers,” Franklin said Monday. “Creating more turnovers is a huge momentum swing. It's big for your offense, it's big for your defense. it limits their time on the field. And then you have an opportunity to score on defense.”

Ohio State (2.35 takeaways per game), Clemson (1.91), and Alabama (1.69), all offer a distinct example of the category’s importance, with the Buckeyes finishing sixth, the Tigers 19th, and the Tide finishing 43rd. Even Indiana, at fourth nationally with 2.5 takeaways per game, reveals a major component of the Hoosiers’ success this season.