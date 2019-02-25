2020 Offers Board: QBs & RBs
Penn State has already earned five commitments in the Class of 2020, including quarterback Micah Bowens, who announced his decision last week. While we expect the Lions to sign just one player at t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news