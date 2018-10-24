Penn State has made South Florida a major priority since adding Belle Glade native Ja’Juan Seider to the coaching staff. In just a matter of months, the Lions are already seeing results, earning a commitment from one of the Sunshine State's top 2019 prospects: WR John Dunmore. However, he’s far from the only player in that region that has serious interest in coming north to play in the Big Ten, one of which is Class of 2020 LB Derek Wingo.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, the St. Thomas Aquinas prospect visited Penn State for the first time last month for the game against Ohio State. Since his team had a bye week, Wingo was able to come a day early. According to father, Brian, James Franklin and his staff set the bar high right from the start.