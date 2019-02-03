2020 LB Curtis Jacobs wants to earn his snaps, and that's why he chose PSU
Curtis Jacobs may be listed as an athlete, but there's no question what position the Class of 2020 prospect wants to play once he arrives in State College.
The four-star Maryland native said he plans to join the linebacking corps once he arrives in Happy Valley, even though he spent time playing safety this past season. In fact, Penn State's history of developing linebackers played a major part in Jacobs' — who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds — decision.
"Coach [Brent] Pry is a legendary coach who's coached many great linebackers," Jacobs said. "Coach Pry had already shown that he will take care of my two former teammates, [2019 signee] D'von Ellies and [freshman DT] PJ Mustipher, so I was sure this is a place I would be taken care of and developed to be great. I get to be coached by the best."
Jacobs is one of three players from Maryland who committed to Penn State following yesterday's Junior Day. All three have fielded interest from other programs but elected to choose Penn State, and Jacobs said the three have known each other for a while and even discussed teaming up in the blue and white.
But the driving force in Jacobs' early decision actually came down to not being guaranteed playing time.
"Penn State is a place that didn’t promise me playing time like most recruiters do. I know that I will have an opportunity to play and I am ready to compete for snaps," Jacobs said. "When coaches promise players playing time they are usually just saying that to get players to come."
Jacobs also had high praise for his fellow commits, 2021 WR Dont'e Thornton and 2020 CB Josh Moten.
"Those are my guys!" Jacobs said. "Josh was on a team we played against last year and was one of the best players I’ve seen play. Dont'e has been my guy since youth ball. We played on the same team and we kept working out together and getting better together."
All three knew they were close to a decision prior to yesterday's visit, so Jacobs wasn't surprised the trio all committed early. He said he was happy to get the process over with. He thought waiting was just "delaying the inevitable."
But now that his mind is officially made up, Jacobs, who is currently ranked No. 158 overall in 2020, is just ready to get to Beaver Stadium.
"It just felt like the perfect fit for me. It’s an electric environment," he said. "I just want to tell Nittany Nation to get ready because this is going to be something special."