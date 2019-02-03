Curtis Jacobs may be listed as an athlete, but there's no question what position the Class of 2020 prospect wants to play once he arrives in State College.

The four-star Maryland native said he plans to join the linebacking corps once he arrives in Happy Valley, even though he spent time playing safety this past season. In fact, Penn State's history of developing linebackers played a major part in Jacobs' — who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds — decision.

"Coach [Brent] Pry is a legendary coach who's coached many great linebackers," Jacobs said. "Coach Pry had already shown that he will take care of my two former teammates, [2019 signee] D'von Ellies and [freshman DT] PJ Mustipher, so I was sure this is a place I would be taken care of and developed to be great. I get to be coached by the best."

Jacobs is one of three players from Maryland who committed to Penn State following yesterday's Junior Day. All three have fielded interest from other programs but elected to choose Penn State, and Jacobs said the three have known each other for a while and even discussed teaming up in the blue and white.

But the driving force in Jacobs' early decision actually came down to not being guaranteed playing time.