James Franklin and the Nittany Lion coaching staff added another Rivals250 prospect Saturday, this time in the Class of 2020, as four-star defensive back Josh Moten announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

A 6-foot-1, 170 pound cornerback, Moten plays for National Christian Academy in For Washington, Md. He's currently on campus for the staff's Junior Day. His last visit was nearly a year ago, back in March 2018 for a spring practice.

"It was a number of things," Moten said. "I like how Coach Franklin and his coaches coach their players. I also liked the locker room and the atmosphere around the place. It's also a place where I can compete for a championship every year."

National Christian Academy head coach Andre Kates added that the Nittany Lions are getting a special person.

"Josh is a special kid," said Kates. "He believed in National Christian Academy when I first got on board here to start the first official varsity season. He started about six games as a true freshman and hasn't looked back ever since.

"The way he digests information is second to none. He’s a fast learner and eager to learn more. His ability to read route concepts and understand divider rules when he was 14 years old gave him an edge on a lot of players."