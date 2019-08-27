Before the Nittany Lions embark on their 2019 season in earnest, starting with Idaho Saturday at Beaver Stadium, it's time to saddle up with some predictions for what might happen through the course of the next few months. Presented below, BWI editor Nate Bauer takes a look at some of the key names and faces that will dictate the Nittany Lions' successes or failures in the season ahead, then opens the party for full season predictions from the entire Blue White Illustrated staff and publisher Phil Grosz.

Offensive MVP - Jahan Dotson This is going to be an interesting season for Penn State’s offense, mostly because of the way the 2018 season ended. Flatly, the Nittany Lions’ scoring was as hot as anyone in the country through the first four weeks of the 2018 season at 55.5 points per game, then fell off a cliff the rest of the way against Big Ten competition. By the time the smoke cleared on the Lions’ 9-4 campaign, they’d still averaged 33.8 points, good for 32nd nationally, but the reality was a group that posted just 24.1 points in its final nine games and didn’t crack 40 the rest of the way. What’s that mean for this season? We’ll see, but I'd assume that the first few games won’t offer many hints as to what’s coming in October and November. Predicting an offensive MVP, then, poses a bit of a challenge. The safest bets are going to come in the form of last season’s breakouts, tight end Pat Freiermuth and slot receiver K.J. Hamler. Now that James Franklin and his staff have named Sean Clifford as the starting quarterback, he also becomes a de facto pick for offensive MVP. I’m going to go in a slightly different direction, though. Amidst the rough campaign at receiver for the Nittany Lions last season, Jahan Dotson emerged as one of the few bright spots. In just eight games, Dotson posted 13 receptions for 203 yards, finishing sixth in total receptions and fifth in receiving yards. Expect those numbers to increase substantially this year for a player that has been raved about for the duration of the Nittany Lions’ offseason. Whether or not he dethrones the obvious impact of Clifford at quarterback or the scoring magnetism of both Freiermuth and Hamler remains to be seen, but Dotson’s impact will be significant.

Defensive MVP - Micah Parsons There’s no swerving on this prediction. Sure, Yetur Gross-Matos is in line to do serious damage at defensive end coming off his breakout 2018 campaign, and that expectation should hold for the upcoming season. But coming off a team-leading 83 tackles as a true freshman, while starting only one game, Parsons is in line to produce some monster numbers this season. The extent of Parsons’ impact is going to hinge on the progress he’s made in his understanding of a position that was completely new to him a season ago, and every indication this offseason is that his progress has been substantial there. Because, when it comes to his athleticism and instincts for the game, there’s no denying what Parsons brings to the table. Expect more of everything this season, especially tackles for loss and sacks, but also interceptions.

Offensive Breakout - Ricky Slade Both breakout picks will probably come down to semantics as to how much prior experience can be had before a player has already broken out. But for our purposes, guys who were in secondary or, in some cases, third-string roles through the 2018 season can all qualify for the honor. On the offensive side of the ball, that leaves Slade as a solid choice to produce a true breakout season at running back this year. As a true freshman last year, Slade finished third in rushing behind Miles Sanders and Trace McSorley with 257 yards and six touchdowns on just 45 carries, and now he’s in line to be Penn State’s top ball-carrier in Sanders’ absence this year. However, what remains to be seen is how Ja’Juan Seider, Ricky Rahne, and Franklin decide to divvy up carries for a group that has had a distinct No. 1 back in each of the past four seasons with Saquon Barkley and Sanders. Additionally, the frequency of carries coming from Clifford this season will be another major point to keep an eye on following successive seasons of increasing carries for McSorley from his sophomore to senior years. Still, with Slade showing flashes of his ability through the course of the 2018 season, even 150-plus attempts - 70 fewer than Sanders’ last season - would be more than triple his output from a year ago with his production likely to match.

Defensive Breakout - P.J. Mustipher Again, does a 12-game participant from the 2018 campaign count as a breakout? Finishing with 14 tackles and a single tackle for a loss and just 196 total snaps on the defensive line according to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stats, well behind Kevin Givens and Rob Windsor, Mustipher meets our criteria. What’s going to be interesting for the sophomore is how his reps play out early in the season in a tackle rotation that would appear to have a clear top three in Windsor, Antonio Shelton, and Mustipher, and whether or not his production demands a more significant role as the season rolls along. Either way, the offseason love for Mustipher from coaches and teammates suggests that he’s in line to make a much bigger impact in this, his second crack at the college football experience.

Freshman of the Year - Rasheed Walker This one is as close to a matter of a default selection as they come. Certainly, Justin Shorter or Daniel George could be good picks at wideout, Jayson Oweh would appear to be in line to make an impact at end, and Charlie Katshir seems poised to see significant reps at linebacker, not to mention the possibilities that exist for the true freshman class in the form of corner Keaton Ellis or maybe Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. But the reality on the offensive line is that Walker is going to start at left tackle this season, and few bigger impacts can be felt than that coming out of Penn State’s true and redshirt freshman classes. Certainly, no stat line is going to show Walker’s impact, and some growing pains are certain to be included in his full introduction to the college game. But given his quick ascent into the position, this spring and summer show he’s going to be a critical component to the Nittany Lions’ offensive success this season, and the staff believes he’s up to the task.

Assistant Coach of the Year - Gerad Parker The staff that James Franklin has assembled and managed to keep intact - in spite of the departures of Joe Moorhead, Josh Gattis, and Charles Huff a few offseasons ago - means that any number of candidates could be in line for this prediction. Sean Spencer consistently produces outstanding defensive lines, Brent Pry has proven his bona fides as a defensive coordinator and his role in charge of the linebackers, Terry Smith and Tim Banks have been steady in the Lions’ secondary, and Tyler Bowen and Ja’Juan Seider proved to be a valuable additions on the offensive side of the ball last season. And, despite a sometimes sharp learning curve a season ago, Rahne is going to have the opportunity to engineer a talented offense this season. To do so, though, he’s going to need a much, much, much better performance from Penn State’s wideouts, and Parker appears to be the man capable of instigating that improvement. The offseason has been full of praise for Parker’s impact on a wideout group that collectively seemed to lose its confidence last season but has been rehabilitated in its mindset in the time since. No doubt, Parker’s impact won’t be felt without concurrent improvement from the offensive line and, by extension, Clifford’s play at quarterback. But when the dust settles on the 2019 season, especially considering the disappointment of Penn State’s performance at wideout a year ago, Parker’s impact will undoubtedly be felt.

SEASON PREDICTIONS

NATE BAUER The successes or failures of Penn State’s 2019 season will come down to a relatively simple proposition: Given that the team is now overwhelmingly composed of inexperienced underclassmen, will their outsized talents be enough to overcome their collective lack of playing time? The Nittany Lions will welcome new starters at left tackle, right guard, running back, wide receiver, defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, safety, and cornerback. And, of course, with the off-season departure of Tommy Stevens, the next starting Penn State quarterback has just seven pass attempts in his collegiate career. Along with the influx of new starters, there’s been an exodus of veteran players who were expected to provide depth in their final seasons of eligibility. That means the Nittany Lions will be handing the keys to Rivals.com’ 12th-ranked recruiting class of 2017 and fifth-ranked class of 2018, ready or not. The promising news for this bunch is that Penn State will ease its way into the most challenging opponents on the schedule. The nonconference games, all of which will take place at Beaver Stadium, don’t instill much fear, and a bye week separates the nonconference slate from the start of the Big Ten schedule. Games against Maryland, Purdue and Iowa are all winnable, leading into an Oct. 19 showdown with Michigan back at the Beav. How it goes from there, though, would seem to depend in large part on the outcome of the first six games. If an unexpected setback goes down, how will Penn State respond? Where will the gritty leadership that Trace McSorley provided during the past three years now come from? I guess that mixed with flashes of dazzling performance, some growing pains will also take hold against the conference’s best. PREDICTION 9-3

PHIL GROSZ For the past three years, the Nittany Lions’ College Football Playoff hopes have been tethered primarily to their offense. Trace McSorley set a Penn State record with more than 11,000 yards of total offense, while DaeSean Hamilton became the Nittany Lions’ leader in career receptions and Mike Gesicki became its leader in career receptions by a tight end. Saquon Barkley didn’t break the school’s career rushing record, but only because he left early to enter the 2018 NFL Draft, where he was chosen second overall. His replacement, Miles Sanders, started only one season, but that was enough to turn him into a second-round draft pick. Suffice it to say, the Lions have been blessed with some very good offensive players the past three seasons. They still have some exceptional offensive players, even with everyone listed above having left for the NFL. Ricky Slade, Noah Cain, and Devyn Ford were top-five-rated running backs in their respective recruiting classes. Sean Clifford, who appears to be the leader to replace McSorley, was a top-10 quarterback in Penn State’s Class of 2017. Justin Shorter, Jahan Dotson, and Daniel George made up Rivals.com’ third-rated wide receiver group in the Class of 2018. And two offensive players received Freshman All-America honors last year: receiver K.J. Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth. But even after stockpiling all that skill-position talent on offense, it’s unrealistic to expect a group of largely inexperienced starters to duplicate what McSorley and company accomplished the past three years. If Penn State is to have a shot at winning the Big Ten East Division this fall, its defense will have to lead the way. Eight returning players made at least one start last season, and those returnees have the potential to give Penn State one of the top three defensive units in the Big Ten. The front seven, led by All-America candidate Yetur Gross-Matos at defensive end and standout sophomore outside linebacker Micah Parsons, could be the best that James Franklin has assembled since arriving at Penn State in 2014. Can the Lions finish the 2019 season with a 10-2 record and challenge for the Big Ten East title? Considering its youth on offense, maybe not. My prediction is for a nine-win season, setting up a run for the Big Ten championship in 2020. PREDICTION 9-3

MATT HERB It’s hard to know what to make of a Penn State team whose four-man scholarship quarterback contingent goes into the season with a combined total of seven career passing attempts. The Nittany Lions haven’t been this inexperienced at QB since 2013 when Christian Hackenberg won the starting job as a true freshman. Things worked out pretty well that year; Hackenberg threw for nearly 3,000 yards, and despite the debilitating effects of the NCAA sanctions, Penn State won seven games, including a miraculous White Out victory over Michigan. But in 2013, Hackenberg benefitted from the presence of Allen Robinson, easily one of the top half-dozen players of the post-Paterno era. This year, the Lions are nearly as inexperienced at the other offensive skill positions as they are at quarterback. K.J. Hamler and Pat Freiermuth showed great potential as freshmen, and maybe there’s someone (or a group of someones) who will be able to do for Penn State’s young QBs what Robinson did for Hackenberg. But we don’t know that yet. Elsewhere, the defense looks like it’s poised for a big year, and that should help the Lions withstand some of the potential growing pains on offense. Also, the schedule is back-loaded in a way that could prove advantageous. The East Division’s toughest opponents – Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State – don’t appear until the second half of the season. By that point, those young players on offense won’t be quite so green. My approach to these preseason predictions is to start by disregarding the best- and worst-case scenarios because they only rarely come true. The best-case scenario this year is that everyone stays healthy, the offense jells right away, the defense is as good as advertised, the special teams enjoy a turnaround season and the schedule doesn’t serve up any major surprises. Does all of that sound likely to you? Me neither. But it seems equally unlikely that a team with this much talent on both sides of the ball will flounder. An eight- or nine-win season feels like a reasonable expectation, and I usually like to err on the side of caution, so… PREDICTION 8-4

RYAN SNYDER The 2018 season was far from a disappointment, but to some fans, it felt that way. Compared to the previous two years, I understand why, but there were a lot of positives that emerged, especially on defense. The majority of that group is now back and they should give Penn State one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. But it’s the offense that will determine Penn State’s fate this year. Losing Tommy Stevens hurt, but I like the idea of Sean Clifford gaining experience. He's the future of this program, so Stevens' transfer could prove to be a good thing for Penn State's future. The offense will have a lot of new faces this season, but those players are also very talented. That's especially true at running back, although I also think Ricky Slade is going to show everyone why he was so coveted coming out of high school. When I look at the schedule and roster, the visit to Ohio State late in the year is the one game I have some doubts about, but I feel better about PSU's chances now than I did a few months ago. Michigan State returns almost its entire team, so that will be tough too, but I do think PSU’s defense, in front of the White Out, can give Shea Patterson and the Wolverines problems. Remember, Michigan lost most of its leaders on defense. I think they're going to come back to the pack this year. But it'll be the game at Iowa in October that'll determine whether the Lions make another New Year’s Six bowl. I’m leaning toward a nine-win season, but most importantly, the experience that Penn State’s players gain, especially Clifford, will lead to a special season in 2020. PREDICTION 9-3