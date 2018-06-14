CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Rivals.com continues to roll out its updating rankings with a closer look at the pecking order at each position. Here we take a look at a deep group of running backs led by five-star Trey Sanders of Florida’s IMG Academy. Below are notes on the position rankings and a link to the full list of the nation’s top running backs. THURSDAY: QB rankings | RB rankings | WR/TE rankings | OL rankings | Ask Farrell FRIDAY: DL rankings | LB rankings | DB rankings | ATH rankings | Ask Farrell

TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: PENN STATE

Devyn Ford Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Devyn Ford is the top committed running back in the country. And while the Virginia-based prospect fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the position rankings in the most recent update, Penn State is still getting an impressive player. Penn State has found wild success in the state of Virginia in recent years and landing Ford is just the latest example of the program’s foothold.

The Nittany Lions signed a Rivasl100 running back in Ricky Slade a year ago and it’s not hard to figure out why James Franklin is finding success recruiting the position, as the now-departed Saquon Barkley was one of the biggest names in college football over the past two seasons.

TEAM TO WATCH: MIAMI

Mark-Antony Richards Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Miami is in play for both Trey Sanders and Mark-Antony Richards, a pair of Rivals100 prospects, and almost a sure thing to land one of the two. Richards is the most likely of the pair to land in Coral Gables, as his older brother is in the midst of an impressive career as a Hurricane. It’s unlikely that Mark Richt lands both players, as his team is already stacked at the position, but he’ll make noise nevertheless.

PLAYER TO WATCH: TREY SANDERS

The top-ranked running back in the country, Sanders was once committed to Alabama but parted ways with the Crimson Tide months ago. These days, the five-star prospect boats a recruitment that includes Miami, LSU, Alabama, Texas and others. He recently visited Texas but has no plans to commit in the near future. Sanders is the type of player that could take his recruitment down to the wire and create Signing Day drama capable of dominating the headlines down the stretch.

