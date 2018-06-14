CLASS OF 2019 POSITION RANKINGS: Offensive tackle | Offensive guard | Center

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team There are some dudes at the top of this list. The offensive line class in 2019 is very strong at the top with a diverse group leading the way. Five of the top 15 prospects are offensive linemen and you have a blend of tackles, guards and even a center with five-stars beside their names. There is a total of 19 offensive linemen in the Rivals100 and 41 in the Rivals250. It is a deep group at tackle and a strong group of interior linemen. THURSDAY: QB rankings | RB rankings | WR/TE rankings | OL rankings | Ask Farrell FRIDAY: DL rankings | LB rankings | DB rankings | ATH rankings | Ask Farrell

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: ALABAMA, LSU

Pierce Quick Rivals.com

TEAMS TO WATCH: TENNESSEE, AUBURN

Wanya Morris Chad Simmons

PLAYER TO WATCH: DONTAE LUCAS

Since committing to Florida State in April, Lucas has taken visits to Florida and Miami. He was on the Hurricane campus last weekend and although it seems the Gators are pushing a little harder for him than the Hurricanes, it is still something to watch in Coral Gables. The Florida fans may want to watch a little closer to see if Lucas returns to the Swamp this summer. He seems to be pretty strong to the Seminoles right now, but the Gators have not given up.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE