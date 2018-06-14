2019 Position Rankings Update: Offensive line
There are some dudes at the top of this list. The offensive line class in 2019 is very strong at the top with a diverse group leading the way. Five of the top 15 prospects are offensive linemen and you have a blend of tackles, guards and even a center with five-stars beside their names. There is a total of 19 offensive linemen in the Rivals100 and 41 in the Rivals250. It is a deep group at tackle and a strong group of interior linemen.
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: ALABAMA, LSU
Alabama, the reigning National Champions, are working to take that No. 1 Team Recruiting Ranking back this year after seeing Georgia take it in 2018 and the Crimson Tide are off to a strong start up front. They have three offensive linemen committed, including the top two offensive tackles in their state, Pierce Quick and Amari Kight. Both are Rivals100 prospects. Tanner Bowles is their third commitment out of Kentucky.
LSU arguably has the top offensive line class to date with four commitments and three of those being members of the Rivals250. Kardell Thomas, a new five-star offensive guard leads way and the hometown kid is nasty in the trenches. Anthony Bradford and Thomas Perry are four-star offensive tackles and Charles Turner is a three-star prospect. This quartet is very strong.
Notre Dame has 11 total commits in this class and three are offensive linemen. Quinn Carroll and John Olmstead are Rivals100 tackles that lead the way with offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic being the third piece of this talent trio.
Ohio State’s first commitment this cycle was from offensive guard Doug Nester, its second commitment came from offensive tackle Ryan Jacoby and its most recent commit came from Rivals100 offensive guard Harry Miller, so the Buckeyes are putting together a strong group up front. Miller’s commitment Sunday really pushed the Buckeyes into this top group.
Kenyon Green is a five-star offensive tackle, the No. 2 prospect at his position and he committed to the Texas A&M Aggies less than two weeks ago. This was a huge pick-up for Jimbo Fisher and two other offensive linemen have committed to the Aggies since Green. Offensive tackle Blake Trainer and offensive guard Adrian Medley are on board as well.
TEAMS TO WATCH: TENNESSEE, AUBURN
Darnell Wright is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country and one school right in the thick of the race is Tennessee. Some even consider the Vols the favorite to land Wright, so if you put Wright with Tennessee commit Wanya Morris, that is a scary tandem.
What about Auburn? The Tigers have a commitment from center Jakai Clark, but they look to add more. They are targeting Georgia offensive linemen Keiondre Jones and Warren McClendon. Both have visited the Plains recently. Of course they want Clay Webb, the No. 1 center who is in their home state. We know Auburn will add more offensive linemen to this class and some could be big names.
Other teams that could make noise are Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Michigan has five offensive line commitments, but there could be more. All five commits are current three-stars on Rivals, but they have some big targets still out there. William Harrod, Trevor Keegan and Xavier Truss are three four-star offensive tackles that the Wolverines are involved with that are giving Jim Harbaugh’s school a long look.
Penn State is involved with some of the same players as Michigan, especially Truss. The Nittany Lions could be viewed as the favorite to land the offensive tackle. Keegan, Saleem Wormley and Jakai Moore are others to know.
Wisconsin is off to a great start with Logan Brown and Joe Tippman, but there are others to keep an eye on. Bryce Benhart is fresh off an official visit and Keegan is another one to keep an eye on.
PLAYER TO WATCH: DONTAE LUCAS
Since committing to Florida State in April, Lucas has taken visits to Florida and Miami. He was on the Hurricane campus last weekend and although it seems the Gators are pushing a little harder for him than the Hurricanes, it is still something to watch in Coral Gables. The Florida fans may want to watch a little closer to see if Lucas returns to the Swamp this summer. He seems to be pretty strong to the Seminoles right now, but the Gators have not given up.
