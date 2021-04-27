Penn State's 15 spring practices are officially in the books. It was valuable time on the practice field for the Nittany Lions, who did not get this chance last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and coaches alike emphasized the value this practice time would have as they look to ensure last season's losing record isn't reproduced. Spring practice also gave us a chance to look inside Penn State's program for bits and pieces we may not have picked up otherwise. With that in mind, let's cover 10 things we learned from Penn State's spring practice.

Kalen King is ready to make an impact

It’s pretty rare to hear James Franklin speak in absolutes. He’s usually hesitant to label something the best or the worst, opting for nuance instead. That wasn’t the case with Kalen King. He called the cornerback the most advanced freshman he’s coached during his time at Penn State. King then backed up those words with a pair of interceptions during the first of Penn State’s two open practices, returning one of those for a touchdown.

Marquis Wilson has moved to wide receiver

Partially as a function of circumstance, Marquis Wilson swapped sides of the ball this spring. Wilson was recruited as a three-star cornerback in the class of 2019, but Franklin and his staff had always thought he had the ball skills to play receiver. Thanks to the transfer addition of Johnny Dixon and King’s early impressions, Franklin and staff felt as though they had enough depth at cornerback to approach Wilson about making the change.

Penn State is in the market for QB depth

As a result of Will Levis’ choice to transfer to Kentucky, the Nittany Lions now have just three scholarship quarterbacks — and among those, only Sean Clifford has played meaningful snaps at the college level. Franklin said at the beginning of the spring that ideally he would like to have four or five scholarship quarterbacks, and that Penn State is exploring its options in the transfer portal looking to add more depth. Franklin made it clear, however, that the Nittany Lions would only make an approach if a player was the right fit for the program.

Penn State has tweaked the roles for some of its LBs

Brandon Smith revealed earlier this spring that he’ll be playing at the Will linebacker spot, after spending most of the 2020 season at Sam. Penn State is hopeful that moving Smith closer to the line of scrimmage will help to accentuate some of his strengths — notably an ability to play physical that makes Smith an asset in the run game. Franklin said that Curtis Jacobs is among the likely replacements for Smith at his Sam spot.

Keaton Ellis is taking snaps at safety

Perhaps as a result of the same cornerback depth that led to a drastic position change for Wilson, the Nittany Lions have also been working Keaton Ellis out at a different position. He got some reps at the safety spot during Penn State’s second open spring practice.

Ji'Ayir Brown is making progress

Alongside King, Ji’Ayir Brown has been among the Penn State players creating the most buzz this spring as he competes for one of Penn State’s safety jobs. Franklin said that he typically sees players make big jumps in their second season on campus, and it seems like Brown is doing just that after making the move from Lackawanna College. He’s playing faster because he’s more comfortable in Penn State’s system. Brown said this spring that he expected to earn one of the starting jobs at safety last season, and, while that didn’t happen, he could be on track to do so this year if he continues to impress in the summer.

Zuriah Fisher is moving to defensive end

Penn State hasn’t been hesitant to move high school linebackers to defensive end once they get on campus, having done so with Nick Tarburton. Zuriah Fisher has made the same move — something Franklin said he and his staff had in mind when they recruited him. Tarburton, another one of Penn State’s breakout players this spring, has taken to mentoring Fisher as he goes through the change.

Phil Trautwein takes an all-encompassing approach to offensive line prep

Phil Trautwein’s impact on the offensive line was another storyline of the spring, and Franklin has said he’s hopeful that position can become a strength for the Nittany Lions moving forward. The Nittany Lions will have to replace two starters, but Rasheed Walker said this spring that Trautwein insists that each member of the offensive line knows each position, giving Penn State a chance to get the five best offensive lineman on its roster on the field together on Saturdays.

Penn State could experiment with Jesse Luketa

Asked about Penn State’s middle linebacker situation, Franklin said he considers both Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks to be starters for the program moving forward. However, he indicated that he has “some decisions to make” when it comes to Luketa, who might be moved around to some other positions that the Nittany Lions think he has the ability to play. Luketa did not partake in any live work this spring, Franklin said.

Penn State's transfers have earned positive reviews