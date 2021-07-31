10 things to know: 3-star KJ Winston picks Penn State

KJ Winston has committed to Penn State. The Nittany Lions landed their second surefire safety in the Class of 2022 on Saturday, when the Hyattsville, Md., DeMatha Catholic three-star picked the program over Maryland. Here's our breakdown of what the new addition means to head coach James Franklin and the entire Penn State football program.

1. First film impression

Change of direction? Check. Ability to play the run or pass? Check. Hit like a truck but have soft enough hands to snare a floating pass? Check. Some film evaluations do not require much thought, and Winston's is one of them. He's not afraid of contact, shows an ability to adjust on the fly, and can play in the box as well as patrol the deep pass. Winston has just three games of film from his junior season, but they showcase all anyone needs to know about his abilities. The interception returns show plenty of burst, and he's willing to hit someone when they enter his line of vision. A comparison to former Nittany Lion safety Marcus Allen's high school tape comes to mind. Winston has the kind of tools college defensive coordinators crave.

2. How it started, where it went

Penn State offered Winston on May 12, 2020. Pitt offered the same day, and before that, Boston College, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Syracuse entered the mix. Maryland was first to offer the in-state star on May 23, 2019. By last summer, Louisville, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and N. State had all joined the race, as well, among others. Winston ended up with 20-plus offers.

3. Path to the decision

Like most Class of 2022 recruits, Winston missed out on making visits as a sophomore and the majority of his junior year. But, once the coronavirus pandemic dead period finally ended in June 2021, the defender knew the schools he needed to see. Michigan State received an official visit the weekend of June 4, and Penn State hosted him the following weekend. The Terps had him on campus last, June 16-18, before a planned Notre Dame trip that final weekend in June was canceled. That cancellation proved important for the Nittany Lions for multiple reasons. At the time, the Irish were considered Penn State's top competitor, but it also allowed Winston to make a second trip to Penn State on June 25 to participate in the Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament. By then, he was down to Penn State and Maryland. Not only did he come and play that day, but Winston ended up staying the night in State College so he could spend time with Penn State's committed players, most of whom were taking an official visit that weekend. The time he spent with the committed players, as well as hanging out with Keaton Ellis and other current players, had a major impact on his final decision. Winston is also back in State College today, July 31, to attend the Lash Bash Barbecue. Related: KJ Winston opens up about his decision to commit to Penn State

4. A change in plans

Winston would have told both programs where he was going in July and then waited until his mother's birthday on Aug. 29 to make a public announcement in an ideal situation. There is rarely such a thing in the recruiting world, of course, and so the safety said in mid-July that he would declare his choice before August even arrived. That led to July 31, when Winston shared his decision with both schools and everyone else.

5. Two former assistants played a role

Tyler Bowen and Tim Banks have moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Volunteers, respectively, but both former members of the staff helped the Lions earn this pledge. Winston gave each a shout-out during his first interview with BWI. “I talk to both of them a lot,” Winston said in January. “I talk to Coach Bowen a little more. I talk to Coach Bowen probably about every other week. I talk to Coach Banks a little less frequently, but we communicate a lot as well, too. I feel like my relationship with them is a very genuine one." Despite both leaving, that genuine connection with the staff never changed, and it helped seal the deal seven months later.

6. Poindexter making an impact

When James Franklin picked College Football Hall of Famer and onetime Purdue assistant Anthony Poindexter to replace Banks, a lot of attention was given to his stellar playing career. It should come as no surprise, however, that he can also connect with recruits. Winston is the second safety to pick the Lions in this cycle after Lackawanna College recruit Tyrece Mills did so earlier this year. Two other members of the class, Mehki Flowers and Cristian Driver, could both end up in his room, as well, though either could end up as a receiver in college. "He's a character, he's so funny, he brings like energy to the safeties room," Lions corner Tariq Castro-Fields said at Big Ten Media Days. "When he's out on the field, he's always hyped."

7. Any space left at defensive back?

Our read on the situation is no. With Mills and Winston in, the Lions have accomplished what they wanted to at this position, not to mention the bonus of having two commitments who could one day end up playing the last line of defense. Add in corners Jordan Allen and Cam Miller, and the Lions have a strong Class of 2022 secondary haul.

8. Class of 2022 timeline

9. Positional breakdown

Here are Penn State's 2022 commits by position: 2 — Quarterback 2 — Running Back 3 — Wide Receiver 1 — Tight End 3 — Offensive Line 4 — Defensive Line 1 — Linebacker 4 — Defensive Back 2 — Athlete 1 — Kicker

10. Where the Class of 2022 is from